DMunich Airport will temporarily suspend operations again on Tuesday due to the winter weather. There will be no take-offs and landings on Tuesday from the start of operations at 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., an airport spokesman said on Monday evening. The reason is the announced freezing rain on the night of Monday to Tuesday, which will probably make safe flight operations in the morning and mid-morning impossible.

At least 150 takeoffs and 160 landings were affected on Tuesday. According to the airport, more than 770 departures and arrivals are planned for the day. In the event of the announced freezing rain, the airport wants to use the first half of the day to de-ice the operating areas. The plan is to start air traffic again from midday, it was said. However, the flight schedule will probably still be severely restricted in the afternoon. Passengers should plan for this accordingly and find out more from their airline.

Lufthansa expects restrictions on flight operations at Munich Airport for several more days. It is assumed that there will also be significant restrictions on Tuesday afternoon and the rest of the week, a company spokesman told the German Press Agency on Monday evening.

Due to the extraordinary weather situation, customers with booked tickets to or from Munich have the opportunity to cancel their ticket free of charge, said the Lufthansa spokesman. This applies to tickets with a travel date up to December 9th. Restrictions are also to be expected at other German airports. It is therefore important that passengers find out about the status of their flight online before traveling to the airport.







Warning of freezing rain in Germany



The weekend weather chaos in southern Germany continues to have an impact in other places. Trains and flights were also canceled on Monday and schools remained closed. Almost all schools in southern Bavaria will be teaching again on Tuesday.







“Several hundred passengers spend the night in the terminal”

After the onset of winter at the weekend, hundreds of passengers are still stranded at Munich Airport, some for several nights. On the X platform (formerly Twitter), passengers complained on Monday that promised connecting flights had been canceled several times. When asked in the evening, Munich Airport and Lufthansa confirmed that passengers had stayed overnight in the terminals, “including some several times,” as an airport spokesman replied. Lufthansa spoke of several hundred passengers who had stayed overnight at Germany’s second largest airport. On Monday, around 540 of the 880 planned flights were canceled, a spokesman said.

Munich is the second largest German airport and an important hub for international air traffic. Apparently it was mainly international passengers who were stranded, not locals. Some X users had publicly complained about Lufthansa and said they had been stuck in Munich for the third day in a row, sometimes without luggage.

Flight operations at Munich Airport were also severely restricted on Monday. “Lufthansa will provide meals and hotel rooms free of charge to passengers whose onward flight is canceled due to the weather situation in Munich,” the statement said. If the contingent of several hundred rooms is fully booked, passengers would have the opportunity to book a hotel room themselves and the costs would be reimbursed.







“Nevertheless, several hundred passengers are staying overnight in the terminal,” said the statement from the Lufthansa spokeswoman. “Either because they don’t have a visa to enter the country, or because the guests are refusing the offer to book a hotel room.”

Local transport in Munich severely affected

“The effects on rail traffic will continue to be noticeable in the next few days,” said Deutsche Bahn (DB). Travelers were asked to postpone non-essential journeys until December 6th. Only then should things relax significantly, especially in the south of Bavaria.