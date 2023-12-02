He air traffic was suspended at the airport Munichdue to the heavy snowfalls, which have also affected the railway transport from the south of Germany. It is expected that operations can be resumed on Sunday at 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT).

“Passengers are strongly recommended not to go to the airport today and check the status of their flight with their airline before going to the airport tomorrow,” reads a publication made by Aena.

Initially it had been reported that air traffic would be suspended until noon this Saturday (10:00 GMT). However, the suspension had to be extended because the snowfall continued.

When the measure was announced, Around 320 of the 760 flights scheduled for today had already been cancelled, and on Friday night around 160 operations had to be cancelled.

On the other hand, the German railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) reported that due to the arrival of winter in southern Germany there will be restrictions on rail transport on December 2 and 3.

Through a statement, The company recommended customers postpone their trip, if possible for Monday or days after this, since the reservation on trains scheduled for Sunday is high.

Public transport has also stopped circulating in Munich because the snow plows are not enough to remove the snow.

Heavy snowfall meant that the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, which was due to take place at 3:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT) at the Allianz Arena, was postponed.

