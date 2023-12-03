Munich airport resumed activity this morning after being forced to cancel all operations yesterday due to the heavy snowfall registered in southern Germany, although two thirds of the flights scheduled for today will not be able to take place.

“Flight operations resumed at 06:00. There will still be restrictions on air traffic. Therefore, we recommend that travelers flying today check the status of their flight with their airline in good time.” before going to the airport“, writes the airport on its website.

According to an airport spokesperson, quoted by the regional broadcaster BR, around 560 of the 880 flights scheduled today at Munich airport will be cancelled.

The first plane to take off this morning, at 8:28 a.m. (06:28 GMT), was a German airline Lufthansa flight bound for Berlin.

Air traffic had been suspended on Saturday due to heavy snowfall.with between 45 and 65 centimeters of accumulated snow, which forced the cancellation of 130 flights until Friday night.

Munich central station remained closed this morning, although the railways plan to resume long-distance services at 10:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT), while regional connections will remain closed until midday (10:00 GMT).

The German railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) reported on Saturday that due to the “arrival of winter in southern Germany there will be restrictions on rail transport on December 2 and 3.”

In a statement, DB recommends customers postpone their trip, if possible to a date from Monday onwards, since the reservation on trains scheduled to run on Sunday is already very high.

Also public transport, which had stopped circulating in Munich because the snowplows could not cope with the fresh snow, is slowly resuming service and the subway, buses and trams are running again, with the exception of commuter trains.

Heavy snowfall also forced the postponement of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT) at the Allianz Arena, the Bavarian club reported in a statement.

EFE

