Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) took the 2020 transition. He had this in mind before the pandemic and the health situation was good for him to go slowly. At 24, he is a six-time WBO super welterweight world champion and made the decision to move up to middleweight last year. With Erik Morales in his corner, the boxer from Tijuana focused on joining the new division and improving its defense. He still has work, but he’s already looking for the big names. As a former WBO monarch, Munguía has a privileged position in that body, but the fighter has another target in his sights: Gennadiy Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO).

The Kazakh, who comes from defending the IBF Middleweight World Cup in December, began to sound strongly from the end of 2020. The Mexican loves him and believes he has the weapons to beat him. It would certainly be a great fight, and like all of them, it has a complex negotiation. Therefore, his promoter, Fernando Beltrán (Zanferbox, who leads the boxer’s career together with Golden Boy), spoke clearly on ESPN Knockout. They will wait, but they won’t go crazy either.

“I really like the fight between Munguía and Golovkin. We are looking for it, but in case it is not achieved, we will fight in April. We will not wait until they say. Jaime has everything to be a star and therefore seeking to keep him active and improving“Said the Mexican promoter. They want that fight, but not wait. The order is launched. Golovkin must answer. With Canelo busy in 2021 in unifying the super midfield, Munguía’s option is appealing. It must be remembered that GGG has already proposed that of Tijuana when his second fight against Canelo fell because of the Aztec’s positive, in that case the television and the Commission that regulated the lawsuit declined.