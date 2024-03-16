Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Moanes Dabour, Shabab Al-Ahly striker, translated the confidence of the technical staff, led by Serbian Marko Marko Nikolic, in his technical abilities, in the best way, after he led the “Knights” to score three valuable points, with a difficult victory over its guest, Al-Bataeh, 2-1, within the “Round 16” of “ ADNOC Professional League,” and Dabour scored his team’s goals in the 17th and 97th minutes.

Dabour returned for the first time to the starting lineup of the “Knights”, after playing the last two matches with his team in the league as a substitute player, after being absent for 100 days (more than three months) in the period between November 3, 2011, and February 18, 2024, after undergoing surgery.

Dabour celebrated the “first double” in his league career with Shabab Al-Ahly, raising his personal tally to 6 goals at the top of the “Knights” top scorers list in the league, despite his absence for more than three months, and playing 10 out of 15 matches for his team in the league.

Dabour said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad: “We achieved a more than difficult victory against Al-Bataeh, which came in the last seconds of the match, and we are happy with the three points, which represent an important motivation for the team.” He added: “We wasted points in previous rounds, before we regained the advantage. We are on the path to successive victories, and the league is still on the field, and we have an opportunity to continue competing strongly, because the race is still long.”

The “Al-Fursan” striker pointed out that the postponement of the team’s match in the last round against Hatta due to the weather, affected the team’s “rate” and said: “Certainly any stoppage in the league’s journey affects the team, which was evident in the last round match against Al-Bataeh, after the postponement. “The unexpectedness of our match against Hatta due to the weather conditions, in addition to the conditions of the beginning of Ramadan and fasting,” and the talk about “staggering” the matches, and the beginning of the month of Ramadan are not excuses for the late victory over Al Bataeh, and the most important thing remains that we scored the three points.”

Dabour described his last period of absence from the team due to injury, after undergoing surgery, as difficult, and said: “I went through a difficult period, and with God’s grace, I succeeded in overcoming the last stage, and also thanks to the support of the public and the great love that I felt from the first day, and even after returning to participate in the team, and I look forward to it.” “To invest in the public’s support and complete my journey with the team in the best possible way.”

The “Al-Fursan” striker, who is playing his first season with the team, expressed his happiness at experiencing the atmosphere of Ramadan in Dubai, after long seasons of playing in the European leagues, and said: “The atmosphere is more than wonderful and different. I have missed such an atmosphere for more than 10 previous years in Europe.”

He added, “The atmosphere of Ramadan in the Emirates and the Arab countries is distinct and different for me and my family. The sound of the Ramadan cannon and the Tarawih prayers, which mean a lot to me, are enough for me. I and my family feel happy, and God willing, this Ramadan will not be my last in the Emirates and Dubai.”