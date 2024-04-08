Milly doll died after undergoing liposuction at the hands of Dr. Fong. The young woman experienced severe pain in the abdominal area after her operation, the same pain that she expressed to her mother shortly before she died. Now, María Sucapuca asks for justice for the artist and accuses the doctor Victor Barriga Fong of murdering Flor Quispe.

What did Muñequita Milly's mother say about Dr. Víctor Fong?

Shortly before she is buried Milly doll, her mother was interviewed by Trome, a medium that consulted her about the participation of the questioned doctor after her daughter's death. Given this, the woman assured that, although they tried to communicate with him, he did not respond. In addition, she asked that he be punished with imprisonment: “Yes (we called him), he didn't respond.What we ask is that he go to jail, that doctor is a murderer, “My daughter was complaining of a lot of pain.”

Milly Doll's mother reveals the strong pain her daughter felt. Photo: Milly doll/Instagram

What did Wilfredo Quispe, Muñequita Milly's husband, say about Dr. Fong's statement?

Muñequita Milly's widower also spoke out about Dr. Fong, who issued a statement after the artist's death. Given this, Wilfredo Quispe mentioned quite affected: “The truth is that he is a cynical person, a scoundrel, a hard face, how can that kind of person like him exist?. What he did is a mockery, we are outraged, knowing who the person directly responsible is, everyone already knows.”

What did Dr. Fong say about Milly Doll's death?

Dr. Víctor Barriga Fong expressed, through his social networks, his regret for the early death of Flor Quispe, known artistically as Muñequita Milly, whom he treated as a patient. According to the results of the autopsy, the young woman died from cuts to the intestines and peritonitis. In this sense, investigations are underway to determine the responsibility of those involved in the events, which could be considered an act of medical negligence.

Víctor Fong sends condolences to Muñequita Milly's family. Photo: Victor Fong/Instagram

In that line, the well-known surgeon wrote: “I deeply regret the departure of Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapucaknown asMilly doll. I reiterate my condolences to all his family, friends and followers at this time of intense pain. I want to communicate that I am actively collaborating with the authoritiesin the investigations they have initiated to clarify the facts. Thank you”.

Dr. Fong is summoned by the Police after the death of the Milly Doll

According to reports from 'América Noticias', Dr. Víctor Fong, in charge of the Milly Doll operation, has been summoned by the Peruvian National Police. On the other hand, the artist's relatives have filed a complaint for wrongful death against the doctor.

The investigation regarding the death of the famous Milly doll It is carried out by the Homicide Division of the PNP. It is important to mention that the 23-year-old singer died on April 3.

Colonel Ricardo Espinoza, leader of the Homicide Division of the National Police of Peru, declared in a conversation with 'Domingo al Día' that they have obtained the official autopsy certificate, which revealed that Doll Milly died due to peritonitis. and several lacerations to the intestines. “In this procedure, it is specified that there is a risk that, If the doctor does not have the supposed expertise to insert and remove the metal cannula, it can cause perforation of the intestine.“, he claimed.

Following this theme, Espinoza indicated that, in the second surgery that the Milly Doll underwent, it was necessary for Dr. Fong to have the assistance of a specialist. “If you have done it alone, it is a risk issue because you needed to have a doctor specializing in abdominal surgery”, he emphasized.

