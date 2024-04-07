The mass funeral of the folk singer Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapuca, known by her stage name Muñequita Milly, took place at the Los Ángeles de Juliaca cemetery, where he said his last goodbye between moving displays of affection from his fans and scenes of pain from his family and friends. Her husband, Wilfredo Quispe Gaspar, through tears, said goodbye to the mother of her youngest son with a heartfelt message.

During the burial of the Milly doll, attendees demanded justice for the singer, who left her youngest son, 1 year and 4 months old, orphaned. The case continues under investigation after it was discovered that it was due to alleged medical negligence on the part of Dr. Fong, who performed liposuction plastic surgery on her for the amount of 30,000 soles.

The farewell to Muñequita Milly's husband

Wilfredo Quispe Gaspar, partner of the deceased singer Milly doll, He could not contain his tears during the funeral. She remembered how they achieved goals together and the plans they both had in the artistic field. Sadness and pain invaded the atmosphere as family, friends and admirers gathered to say their last goodbye to the artist.

“Today the love of my life is leaving, the person who imposed challenges on me, who told me many things to improve ourselves, just like me. We had dreams, we had plans, we had many things ahead of us together, along with my baby, and today “it leaves me”he uttered through tears.

What was Milly Doll's funeral like?

The Los Ángeles cemetery in Juliaca was the scene of an emotional farewell to the beloved folk singer Muñequita Milly. Hundreds of people were present. Before saying “goodbye” to the vernacular singer, different people spoke. Among them were her parents, her siblings, as well as her partner and the father of Doll Milly's baby.

The farewell of the Milly Doll. Photo: Liubomir Fernández / URPI-LR

Muñequita Milly's husband demands justice

His departure left a void in the hearts of many, but also a firm determination to demand justice. In the midst of pain, Wilfredo Quispe expressed her anguish about how to face the future without her and what to say to her son: “What am I going to tell our son? At whose hands did she die? Who killed her? I feel devastated, it's a deep pain. To the love of my life, no one is going to give it back to me.”

Finally, he demanded justice for his deceased wife and complained to the doctor who operated on her for his apparent negligence that caused his wife's death. “I just hope that justice will be done. I have faith that justice will be done. Because everything points to that doctor. I want to see him imprisoned,” he stated.

On the other hand, Dr. Víctor Barriga Fong, involved in the operation that triggered the tragedy, joined the mourning. Through his social networks, he expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the Milly Doll. However, his words failed to alleviate the suffering of those who mourned his departure and exclaimed justice for the early departure of the singer who died due to alleged malpractice.

