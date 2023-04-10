The debut yesterday Sunday of MundotoroTV in its world premiere at the April Fair in Seville was not as desired. At the time of the start of the first run of the spring season ticket, it was impossible to access the images of the celebration neither by mobile phones nor by laptops, the only means available so far, so that social networks fumed due to the complaints of numerous subscribers who demanded explanations and the immediate return of the money contributed in the different subscription modalities.

The problem, apparently related to the inability of the server due to the high volume of user demand, has already been solved, as David Casas, editorial director of the company, has pointed out to this newspaper, who hopes that next Sunday, the 16th, everything develops normally in the broadcast of the second run of the Sevillian season ticket.

More information

MundotoroTV has struck a bone in its first appearance, which justifies the distrust that this great project aroused at first among users, derived mainly from the prevailing impression that there was no powerful audiovisual company behind the acronyms that guaranteed the normal broadcast of the festivities.

After the bullfight in Seville, Mundotoro TV issued a statement in which it downplayed what happened, apologized to those affected, which numbered “approximately 300, who have not been able to enter until the fourth bull”, and emphasized that ” the retransmission has developed without problems, with a high quality of streaming”.

It is impossible to know if the fault has affected the number of subscribers quoted by MundotoroTV, although that is not the impression given by the protests on social networks from different parts of Spain and Portugal.

The company has taken the opportunity to report that the number of subscribers now amounts to 18,935, with more than 5,000 subscriptions yesterday, Sunday, and that the number of customers with direct access to the service reached 15,587 subscribers.

Finally, MundotoroTV has offered a multicast at the end of the live show and offers the option of requesting a refund of their subscription or compensation for a free monthly payment to those who have not been able to access the live or deferred broadcast.

Legacy and future prospects

In any case, after viewing part of the images of the first Sevillian celebration, it is clear that Víctor Santamaría, the company’s technical manager, was right when he said at the last press conference that they wanted to take advantage of the weight of Canal’s tradition Plus and Movistar (“we cannot renounce our heritage”, he stated), and this has been revealed in this debut. Not surprisingly, Santamaría was the architect of the technical innovations that both companies introduced in the bullfighting broadcasts. The images offered by MundotoroTV are of high quality, with a proliferation of unpublished details of the fight, the bull and its characters that remind us of the best afternoons of the defunct Canal Toros.

Be that as it may, the truth is that the bad omens that hung over this television project have been fulfilled in which the bullfighting companies of Madrid and Seville have believed blindly (damn parné…!) without any of them having guarantees good service from day one. However, the April Fair is underway and it is to be hoped that the fault has been corrected and normality will be the keynote in the immediate future.

At the moment, MundotoroTV highlights that every afternoon of the bullfight it has 17 cameras and a staff of 42 people, and it has already decided on the team of commentators that will accompany David Casas in front of the microphones: the retired bullfighters César Rincón, Fernando Cepeda, Manuel Caballero and Dávila Miura, who will be joined by the fan Domingo Delgado de la Cámara, the journalist Víctor Soria, who will be in the alley, and Rafael Peralta, who will comment on the rejoneo festivities.

Yesterday, Cepeda, Delgado and Soria made their debut and they did so with good marks in such adverse circumstances; For his part, David Casas maintained his usual good level. Precisely, the head of the team downplayed what happened and recalled that Canal Plus’s soccer beginnings were also dotted with incidents such as those that occurred yesterday, “and after 30 years nobody remembers that.”

Meanwhile, the company’s executives insist that negotiations continue with Vodafone, Orange and Movistar, among other platforms, with the aim that the festivities can be viewed on some of their channels, but so far there has been no agreement with any of them. .

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP