The news will certainly make more than one Inter fan deceive, who still dreams of his return in style, but in general it could ignite the next summer transfer market.

As reported in Spain by Mundo Deportivo, Achraf Hakimi, former Nerazzurri fullback and Italian champion under Conte’s management in 2021, would have decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season. Two main factors underlie this choice: the atmosphere created around Galtier’s team, champion of France but repeatedly contested by his fans, and the allegations of sexual violence that have fallen on Hakimi in recent weeks.

