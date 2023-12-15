'Vampire' (1916-1918), Edvard Munch. Rena Li (© MUNCH, Oslo / Rena Li)

The first time that a then unknown Edvard Munch exhibited his painting in Berlin, invited by the city's Artists Association, in November 1892, the impact was so great that the exhibition had to close after a week. The Berlin public was fascinated by all things Scandinavian, with its naturalistic landscapes of snow-capped mountains, frozen lakes and majestic fjords. But what the young Norwegian now offered them were paintings with nervous and almost schematic strokes, with fluid shapes in intense colors, and altogether quite disturbing. Munch turned out to be too radical for conservative Berlin art.

The impetus that Munch had given to art, however, would be unstoppable from then on. Nurtured by the Franco-Belgian symbolism that he had absorbed in Paris, his work imposed a change in perspective: instead of capturing impressions of nature, he wanted to express the primary emotions of the individual. The young painter savored the scandal of his Berlin cancellation. “It's the best thing that could have happened to me. “I couldn't get better publicity,” he proudly wrote in a letter to his family. And he was not wrong: the exhibition returned to the German capital shortly after and, then, it was a success. His fame would grow from the city of the Spree to consecrate him as one of the great avant-garde of experimental art of the 20th century.

On the 160th anniversary of the birth of Edvard Munch (1863-1944), two exhibitions in Berlin and Potsdam celebrate the work of the Nordic genius, pioneer of experimental art that would break out in the first decades of the new century. “Munch's works were so avant-garde and foreign to Berlin in 1892 that they hit the art world like a meteorite and shattered it,” summarizes art historian Stefanie Heckmann, curator of the exhibition. Edvard Munch. Zauber des Nordens (The Magic of the North), at the Berlinische Galerie in the German capital: “It was the beginning of modernism in the city and the artist's international career.”

'Red and White' (1899-1900), Edvard Munch. Halvor Bjørngård (Edvard Munch)

The exhibition welcomes the viewer with a placid realist landscape of the Lofoten Islands (1891), by the painter Adelsteen Normann (1848-1918), favorite of Emperor William II and godfather of Munch, to give an idea of ​​the contrast between the naturalistic painting that triumphed in Berlin in love with Scandinavia and the revolutionary proposal that Munch presented, which forever disrupted the image of that utopian Scandinavia. The exhibition highlights the artist's connection with Berlin, where he refined his works. 90 pieces by the Norwegian are on display, some well-known such as Vampire either Madonnain a retrospective that is perfectly complemented by the Barberini exhibition in Potsdam and allows you to enjoy, in total, more than 200 works, something exceptional outside of Oslo.

For Munch, nature was a mirror of his inner turmoil, which gave his landscapes great drama. This is what the exhibition focuses on. Edvard Munch. Lebenslandschaft (Landscapes of Life), in the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, which brings together 116 paintings, drawings and lithographs from around twenty museums that show how the artist transfigured Nordic landscapes to project his deepest moods onto them. “Nature is not only what is visible to the eye; They are also the interior images of the soul,” he wrote.

'Summer Night on the Beach' (1902-1903), Edvard Munch. Private collection, Barberini Museum Potsdam

Although the painter dedicated almost half of his works to motifs from nature, until now he had not been considered a landscape painter, explained Ortrud Westheider, the museum's director, during the presentation of the exhibition in Potsdam, which could previously be seen at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown (United States) and that in April 2024 it will travel to its third location, the Munch museum in Oslo. “We wanted to open that perspective of his work for the first time,” revealed Westheider, accompanied by curator Jill Lloyd and Munch Museum director Tone Hansen.

The exhibition covers the natural environments that Munch reflected: the forests, which for him were a source of mystery, as in Winter night (1900), and the coasts, which he identified as the “lines of life in perpetual change,” as in summer night on the beach (1902/03), and which often appear in his scenes about melancholy, isolation and separation. Munch also emphasizes the unity between human beings and nature. The Barberini exhibition emphasizes this by bringing together in the same room a lithograph of The Scream —hard to see outside of Oslo; the commissioners said that it was the last loan to be confirmed—and its nature in full turmoil, with the monumental Sun (1911), made for the ceremonial hall of the University of Oslo, which gives off positive energy, with the star shining in all its splendor as a provider of life.

'The Sun' (1910-1913), Edvard Munch. Ove Kvavik (Munchmuseet, Oslo)

The two institutions have taken advantage of the weeks in which the exhibitions coincide to create a joint ticket (20 euros) that facilitates the experience of enjoying so many works by the Norwegian genius at the same time in Germany. Munch's relationship with the country was definitive for his international rise. Between 1892 and 1908, the cosmopolitan capital of the German Empire was his residence for several seasons. There he drank in its intellectual atmosphere, especially in the tavern Zum schwarzen Ferkel (The Black Piglet), on the boulevard of Unter den Linden, where the Swedish playwright August Strindberg and the Norwegian poet and pianist Dagny Juel, who was Munch's muse, went. among others. In that environment, influenced by Nietzsche's thought, he elaborated on the concept of the heroic and creative individual who frees himself from religious, moral and social constraints to create his own reality.

The Berlin exhibition exhibits one of the variations of Melancholia (1891), which was exhibited in the controversial first exhibition and describes one of its most famous themes. In it, the sadness of the young man in the foreground seems to be projected onto the beach in the background, blurring the profiles of the shore, the waves and the rocks, in a convulsive whole of graphite, colored pencils and oil strokes, impetuous and unfinished. It is an example of his distancing himself from that naturalism that copied nature: “We cannot surpass nature. It is better to describe emotions; those of oneself,” Munch wrote.

'Angst' (1896), Edvard Munch. © Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Kupferstichkabinett / Jörg P. Anders

Munch wanted to probe the most intense human sensations: “A work of art comes only from the depths of the human being,” he noted. For this, the most fashionable art, such as naturalism and impressionism, were of no use. “I started out as an impressionist, but during the emotional and existential conflicts of my bohemian period, impressionism no longer provided sufficient expression. I had to find a style to express what moved my mind,” he explained in one of his notes.

Among the sensations that it sought to reflect, the angst, a Germanic word that combines the senses of anxiety, anguish and fear, which was the common denominator of much of his work. Munch, who carried a tragic family history after losing his mother as a child and his sister as a teenager to tuberculosis, considered fear, anxiety, and threat as formative and fundamental human experiences. His language to express these elementary emotions would be the myths of symbolism, such as the kiss, the vampire, jealousy, despair and death.

In the exhibition, that feeling of fear emanates from works such as the woodcut Angst (1896), which belongs to the same cycle as the famous The Scream (1893), and which describes a group of bourgeois people who look expectantly at the observer, surrounded by an undulating and ominous sky. Also in oil Vampire (1916-18) a sinister atmosphere floats, where the reddish hair of a female figure hugs the head of a defenseless man like a jellyfish. In Madonna (1895), a pale, naked woman seems to merge with a dark background of vibrant and sinuous lines. In other scenes loneliness and isolation are imposed, as in two human beings (1896), and in The dance of life (1899). Munch considered that his scenes about his primary emotions were best understood grouped together and thus he conceived the idea of ​​exhibiting them in series such as his magna The frieze of life.

Room of the Barberini Museum where the lithograph of 'The Scream' (1895) by Edvard Munch is displayed. Photo: David von Becker (© David von Becker)

Munch's explorations of psychology and nature were highlighted in the great retrospective that Berlin gave him in 1927, when he was already in his sixties and crowned the father of avant-garde movements such as expressionism. His connection with the capital covered 60 exhibitions from the scandal of 1892 until the arrival of the Third Reich in 1933. Munch, although he had lived in Norway since 1909, was uncomfortable for the Nazis, as he was the incarnation of the Nordic genius, but at the same time their art was declared “degenerate.” In April 1940, when Nazi troops occupied Norway, Munch avoided contact with them and isolated himself on his farm outside Oslo. Upon his death in 1944, he donated all of his work to the city of Oslo. A legacy that, with its starting point in Berlin, transformed the image of the Nordic and left an indelible mark on universal art.

