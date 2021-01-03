Highlights: Farooqui commented on Lord Rama and Sita

Indore Police has arrested stand up comedian Munawar Farooqui

Writer Varun Grover expressed support through Instagram post

new Delhi

Stand up comedian Munavvar Farooqui has been arrested in Indore. He is accused of hurting religious sentiments. Four others along with Farooqui have also been arrested. The court has sent the five accused to judicial custody. At present, this matter is in the headlines from media to social media. Especially on the social media, people have been divided into two factions along with politics on this matter, on one side people are saying that in such a way, they should not be made fun of by commenting on a particular religion, on the other hand some people have given France The example of the magazine Sharley Abdo said that where did he go to Hindutva and Liberals who were supporting France in the name of independence, now where is the freedom of speech of comedian Munawar Farooqui?

In fact, Eklavya Singh Gaur (36), son of BJP’s local MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, along with his companions, reached the audience in a comedy show organized on Friday in a cafe in 56 shop area of ​​Indore city. Some comments made in the comedy show were opposed by Eklavya Singh Gaur and the program was halted. Later, along with video footage of the show, Eklavya lodged a complaint late Friday night against stand-up comedian Munavvar Farooqui and four locals living in Junagadh, Gujarat, with a written complaint at the Tukoganj police station.

Farooqui commented on Lord Rama Sita

As soon as Farooqui’s arrest, a video started trending on Twitter. In this video Munavvar is seen saying vulgar remarks on Lord Rama and mother Sita, saying, “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya O Ram Ji. Ram ji don’t give a f …. about drank. Hearing this, Ram Ji says that I myself have not been home for fourteen years. If Sita listens, she will doubt it. Sita is already suspicious of Madhuri. That song is tera karoon gin gin wait. He feels the exile is counting down and stops at 14. “

Reacting to the entire matter, the spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad tweeted that Hindu gods were targeted by stand-up comedians and secular governments like Kejriwal, due to which the temples are being demolished. Shameful !!

Many standup comedians came in support

At the same time, many comedians including Varun Grover, Veer Das and Rohan Joshi arrested ‘standup’ comedian Munavwar Farooqui for alleged indecent remarks against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Criticized the arrest. Gujarat comedian Farooqui was arrested along with four others on Saturday following a complaint by a BJP MLA’s son. His bail pleas were later dismissed by a local court and sent to judicial custody.

Gujarat’s stand up comedian Munawar Farooqui arrested for commenting on Hindu deities and Amit Shah

What did Varun Grover say?

Grover posted on Instagram, alleging that Farooqui was also “assaulted”. Grover, the author of “Sacred Games”, shared a video on Instagram in which Farooqui has been seen interacting with Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur. Eklavya has lodged this complaint. He wrote, “A fellow Indian, a fellow comedian is in jail and he was beaten up by the mob for his words. Here he is trying to say his words with logic and peace but our system is just to forcefully silence everyone Wants. ” Grover wrote, “Those people don’t want to listen, they don’t even want to argue, they just want to erase every piece of personal thinking…. And we of the largest civilization on earth are not bothered about this. ”

Know who is the stand up comedian Munawwar Farooqui who commented on Ram Sita and Amit Shah, Indore police has arrested

Veer Das also supported

Veer Das tweeted that it is stupid to try to curb and control humor. He wrote, “You can’t stop jokes and humor.” Not because comedians are presenting it, but people need humor. The more you try, the more people will laugh at you. ” He tweeted, “Whoever has tried to control the humor till date rains on him.”

PM Modi’s shared tweet

He shared a screenshot of a 2017 tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he wrote, “I think we need more satire and humor. Humor brings joy to our lives. Humor is the best medicine. ”

In stand up comedian shared video

Comedian Rohan Joshi shared Farooqui’s video where he is trying to convince angry people with his jokes. Comedians Kneez Surka and Abish Mathew also shared Farooqui’s clip on Instagram. Lyricist Hussain Hydari has also tweeted in support of Farooqui.

Story of the incident, BJP MLA’s speech

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA’s son Eklavya said, “I and some of my colleagues went to the comedy show by purchasing tickets where Farooqui was called as the chief comedian. The show was mocked by Hindu gods and goddesses making vulgar comments.” There was also improper mention of Godhra incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the program. ” He said, “All such objectionable things were going on in the comedy show. We made a video of them and stopped the show and took the audience out of the cafe. Then we caught the comedians and organizers of the show and took them to the Tukoganj police station.”