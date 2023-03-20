There are some books that must be bought together. By force. Just for the joy of seeing them side by side in one’s library: Munari-Mannucci on the same shelf, next to each other, they are a piece of rally history. Let’s talk about the beautiful volumes just released in the library: “Sandro Munari, a life of Traverso” (Sandro Munari, Sergio Remondino – Nada Editore, 336 pages, 28 euros) and “Mario Mannucci, the master of navigators” (Mario De Vivo – Nada publisher, 208 pages, 28 euros).

When Munari wrote for us

I am personally very fond of the first and not only because Sandro is a dear friend: in that volume – first edition 2007 – the Dragon let us partially merge his amusing column that he wrote for us on Kataweb Motori. He was called “At full throttle” and it was opposed to that of Michele Serra “In reverse”. An extraordinary couple of authors who gave life to wonderful motor stories.

Today that beautiful 2007 volume is back in bookstores in a more compact format, with the same text, but also with many reinterpretations by Sergio Remondino who has thus made – if possible – even more exciting the story of the “Dragon”, from the karts , to the triumphs at the Monte Carlo at the Safari, a race often dominated but never won. And, obviously, here too many anecdotes related to its historic navigator – Mario Mannucci – who is then the protagonist of the other book.

The teacher

The title “Mario Mannucci, the master of navigators” is due to the famous nickname of Mario: “the Master”. This is because navigators had never been so decisive in competitions before him. And it is to him that we owe the elevation of the navigator’s role to the professionalism of rallies. He was an invaluable advisor to Munari and not at home. Mario Mannucci won a lot from the passenger seat: 25 times around the world, the Monte Carlo Rally twice, to end his career as a top-level manager.

Ok, it may be just for an editorial coincidence, but it’s still nice that Munari-Mannucci are back together again.