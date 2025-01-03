In a match full of alternations, the Spanish tennis player Jaume Munar turned the tables on his match against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Hong Kong. In this way, they reached their first semi-finals outside of clay in a top-flight competition. The Mallorcan, world number 62, started from behind on the scoreboard with a 2-6 defeat in the first set.

Munar will face Frenchman Alexandre Müller for a place in the final of the Hong Kong tournament.

However, the 27-year-old from Santanyí stayed alive in the second set and saved four break points to force a tiebreaker in which he beat the Italian 7-4. The executioner of Davidovich Fokina and Nuno Borges in the previous rounds asserted his solidity from the back of the court.

In the third and decisive set, Munar maintained the same line, forcing Musetti’s errors. Each player achieved two early breaks, but finally the Spanish tennis player made the final break at 5-5. The Mallorcan avoided two more opportunities from Carrara to close the match with his serve and finally surprise the talented 22-year-old tennis player.

