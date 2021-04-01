Jaume Munar and Mario Vilella-Martínez are the only two Spanish tennis players to reach the quarterfinals, after beating Czech Vit Kopriva and Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the last crosses of the round of 16 of the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open Challenger 80, which is held at the Puente Romano facilities in Marbella (Málaga). Japan’s Taro Daniel, sixth-seeded, also advances to the quarter-finals alongside Serbian Nikola Milojevic, who closes the picture.

The current finalist of the competition and seed number 3, Jaume Munar, closed the day at the Puente Romano Beach Resort facilities in Marbella with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Czech Vit Kopriva. Munar will meet in the quarters with an old acquaintance, Taro Daniel, who managed to take the victory on Track 1. His rival, the player with local wild card Carlos Gómez-Herrera, could not with the Japanese in an even match. Almost two hours long that led to a 7-5 and 6-4 final.

Mario Vilella Martínez from Elche beat the seventh seed, the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, in two sets, with a powerful and direct game that makes him the second of the national players with a ticket to the quarterfinals. Vilella Martínez’s rival in this round will be Nikola Milojevic, recently champion of the trophy at the Zadar Challenger. He beat Frenchman Maxime Janvier 6-1 and 7-5.

The tracks recovered this Thursday the influx of public in the stands, always respecting the social and sanitary measures. The Andalucía Open Challenger 80 will experience a decisive day this Friday in which the semifinalists of the individual table and the final of the doubles table will be known.

The Italian duel between Gianluca Mager and Roberto Marcora will be the one that kicks off; behind them, Mario Vilella and Nikola Milojevic. Meanwhile, on track one will be rivals Martin Klizan and Alessandro Giannessi. And on the center court Manolo Santana will close with Jaume Munar-Taro Daniel.

