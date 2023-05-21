The mumpsa viral disease commonly associated with infectioninflammation and pain in the salivary glandscould have more worrying consequences for men.

A small percentage of mumps cases may result in a complication known as orchitis, inflammation of one or both testicles, which raises the possibility of affecting male fertility.

Orchitis is a rare but potentially serious condition that can occur as a complication of mumps. Although most men make a full recovery with no long-term problems, there is a theoretical risk that testicular inflammation caused by mumps It can damage testicular tissue and affect sperm production and quality.

The severity of testicular inflammation and damage varies from person to person. In some cases, orchitis can cause significant pain, swelling, and discomfort in the testicles, as well as raising local temperature and affecting testicular function. These factors can potentially interfere with proper sperm production and maturation.

Although infertility due to mumps is rare, it cannot be completely ruled out.. Cases in which fertility is affected are generally associated with bilateral orchitis, that is, when both testicles are inflamed. However, it is important to note that most men recover without long-term fertility problems.

For those men who have experienced mumps orchitis and are concerned about their fertility, it is recommended to seek specialist medical attention. Urologists and fertility specialists can assess individual reproductive health and provide information and appropriate treatment options for each case.

The best way to prevent mumps and its complications, including orchitis, is through vaccination. The mumps vaccine, which is usually given as part of the MMR vaccine, is effective in preventing the disease in most cases. It is recommended that children receive two doses of the vaccine, the first around 12-15 months of age and the second between 4-6 years of age.