While mummification specialists had distinct concoctions for specific parts of the body, scientists discounted long-sought details of the embalming practices the ancient Egyptians used to preserve corpses.

The clues came from analyzes of chemical residues inside the vessels of the only known Egyptian embalming laboratory and nearby burial chambers. The mummification specialists who worked there they came up with specific blends to embalm the head, wash the body, treat the liver and stomach, and prepare bandages to wrap the body, researchers report today in natures.

“The ancient Egyptian embalmers had extensive chemical knowledge and knew which substances to put on the skin to preserve it, even without knowing bacteria and other microorganisms”Philipp Stockhammer, an archaeologist at the Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich, said at a Jan. 31 press conference.

The findings come from chemical residues inside 31 vases found in an Egyptian embalming laboratory and four vases discovered in a pair of adjacent burial chambers. Writing on workshop vessels called embalming substances, provided embalming instructions (such as “to use for the head”), or both.

All the artifacts, dating back to the 26th dynasty of Egypt which came to power between 664 BC and 525 BC they were excavated in a cemetery called Saqqara in 2016. Archaeologist and study co-author Ramadan Hussein, who died in 2022, led that project.

Mummification: mixtures found

Five of the vessels had the antiu tag. The substance was thought to be a fragrant resin called myrrh. The antiu at Saqqara, however, consisted of oil or tar of cedar and juniper or cypress mixed with animal fats. The writing on these jars indicates that antiu could have been used alone or combined with another substance called sefet.

Three jars from the embalming laboratory bore the label sefet, which researchers have usually described as an unidentified oil. In Saqqara, sefet was a fragrant ointment made from fats with added ingredients from plants. Two sefet pots they contained animal fat mixed with juniper or cypress oil or tar. A third container contained animal fats and elemi, a scented resin from tropical trees.

Clarification of ingredients in antiu and sefet in Saqqara “brings mummification studies further than before”says Egyptologist Bob Brier of Long Island University in Brookville, New York, who was not part of the research.

The Egyptians may have started mummifying their dead as early as 6,330 years ago. Mummification procedures and rituals focused on keeping the body cool so that the deceased could enter what was believed to be an eternal afterlife.

Embalming and mummification procedures have likely changed over time, says team member Maxime Rageot, a biomolecular archaeologist also at Ludwig Maximilians University. The blends of the embalmers in Saqqara they may not matchlet’s say, to those used about 700 years earlier for King Tutankhamun.

Instructions for embalming the mummy

The outer surfaces of other vessels in the Saqqara embalming workshop and burial chambers bore labels and, in some cases, instructions for treating the head, preparing linen bandages for mummy, washing the body, and treating the liver and of the stomach. The inscriptions on one vase referred to an administrator who performed embalming procedures, mostly on the head.

The chemical residues inside these jars consisted of specific mixtures for each embalming procedure. Ingredients included cedar and juniper or cypress oils or tars, pistachio resin, castor oil, animal fats, heated beeswaxbitumen (a thick, oily substance), elemi, and a resin called dammar.

Most of these substances have been identified in previous studies of chemical residues from Egyptian mummies and embalming vessels in individual tombs, says Egyptologist Margaret Serpico of University College London. But elemi and dammar resins have not previously been linked to ancient Egyptian embalming practices and are “highly unexpected”notes Serpico, who was not involved in the new study.

Elemi was an ingredient in laboratory brews used to heal the head, liver, and bandages wrapped around the body. Chemical signs of dammar appeared in a vessel from one of the burial chambers which it included remains of a number of substancesindicating that the container had been used to mix several concoctions, the researchers say.

The specific properties of elemi and dammar that helped preserve corpses have yet to be studied, Stockhammer said. An extensive trade network of mummy embalming ingredients such as elemi resin reached Egypt from tropical parts of Africa or Southeast Asia, while dammar originated in Southeast Asia or Indonesia, Rageot says.

Other embalming substances found at Saqqara came from southwest Asia and parts of southern Europe and northern Africa bordering the Mediterranean Sea. These findings provide the first evidence that ancient Egyptian embalmers depended on substances transported through vast trade networks.

Egyptian embalmers in Saqqara took advantage of a trade network that already connected Egypt to sites in Southeast Asia, Stockhammer said. Other Mediterranean and Asian companies also engaged in long-distance trading during the period heyday of ancient Egypt.

It’s no surprise that the ancient Egyptians imported embalming ingredients from distant lands, says Brier. “They were great traders, they had limited local wood products and they really wanted these substances to help them achieve immortality.”