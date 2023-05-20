In ancient Egypt, and especially during the period of Roman Egypt, from the year 30 before our era, mummies used to be transported to the necropolis with a wooden funeral plaque. Information about the deceased was usually engraved on it, such as their age, profession, hometown and region of origin, or the method of mummification and burial place. Since these plaques became a funerary custom in Hellenistic times, the inscriptions were often written in Greek, Demotic, or both.

The practical function of these plates was simply to be able to identify the body when it arrived at the embalming workshop and then it was transferred to the necropolis. In a more transcendental sense, they were also designed to accompany the deceased to the afterlife, so it was common for a brief inscription or religious symbol to be engraved there to guarantee his well-being there.

Thanks to Egypt’s eminently arid environment, these objects are usually still in a good state of preservation today, which is why they have been studied for years to better understand the society that popularized them. But more recently they have begun to attract the interest of researchers because of another secret that they contain, better kept. The trees form each year that passes a kind of ring inside his trunk whose features vary depending on the climate of that course. So, because the mummy plaques are made of wood, they have preserved valuable environmental and climate information from their time, which goes well beyond their original function.

Now a group of Swiss scientists is trying to reconstruct the climate of the eastern Mediterranean in Roman Egyptian times by studying these plates. “Trees are files that record a lot of information, such as the impact of the climate on their growth and drought episodes,” explains François Blondel, a researcher at the University of Geneva and one of the study leaders.

According to Blondel, the key to recomposing the climate of the past lies in the width: the wide rings indicate rapid growth typical of wet years, and the narrow ones suggest a year of drought. From here, overlapping growth ring patterns of different species can reveal climatic fluctuations over years. “To simplify it: a wide ring can express a suitable environment and climate; and a narrow ring the opposite, a bad climate or environment”, details the researcher, who explains that they work “to recreate the climate from the variations in the width of the rings in many samples from the same geographical area and of the same species”.

To date, the researchers have been able to analyze more than 1,700 of these wooden plates, and in 451 cases they have been able to identify the species of the trees of origin, some of which had grown in Egypt and others were imported, even from the peninsula. iberian. The species that have been found the most are cedars, pines, fig trees, shrubs of the tamarisk genus and, to a lesser extent, also fir, cypress, beech and olive trees.

Of all the wood slabs analyzed, the pattern of the growth rings of their original trees was studied in 242 cases, of which 80% had less than 50 rings, 18% with between 50 and 100 rings, and 2% with more than a hundred. Although the sample is not yet considered sufficient to accurately recreate the climate of Roman Egypt and the eastern Mediterranean at the time, the Swiss research team believes that it already offers a very valuable first insight. “Their quantity is a starting point, although it is still small and they tend to produce series with few rings,” says Blondel.

The advantage, in this case, is that thousands of plaques are kept in the collections of many museums around the world. Only the Louvre in Paris, for example, already has up to 852. So, although the samples individually have few rings, in some cases long series can be created when it is determined that different plates share the origin.

Some of the plates that have been analyzed in the study. International Journal of Wood Culture

“Several dozen plates together have more than a hundred rings,” says François Blondel. “And now the acquisitions have expanded to other collections, such as mummy portraits, sarcophagi, and various larger everyday objects, which are less numerous in museums but more frequently yield larger sets of rings,” he says. “This is a work in progress,” he continues.

“Even if we can’t get the weather for Egypt, we will get at least a trend of notable weather events over a large part of the eastern Mediterranean,” Blondel confides. “As the study is ongoing, it is still difficult to give a precise answer, but a climate trend over a large geographical area would already be a first indicator to perceive the impact of climate in this part of the Roman Empire,” she adds.

The researchers note that these analyzes may prove useful not only for detecting climate trends over a large territory, but also for better understanding the various events that marked the history of Roman Egypt and that of the Roman Empire in the region more generally, including their episodes. of prosperity and crisis.

“We must continue working on other collections of wood from Roman Egypt, and expand to other territories, particularly those of origin of imported wood in Egypt. There, the territories of the eastern Mediterranean basin are privileged: Turkey, Cyprus, Lebanon, Syria, Greece”, anticipates François Blondel. “This work has only just begun, and there is still a lot of wood to be studied to constitute the references that are the necessary basis for our climate reconstructions”, he concludes.

