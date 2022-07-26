The agent of the Uzbek striker comments on the transfer rumors: “During the transfer window there are several options and interpretations”
Kahor Muminov, agent of Eldor Shomurodov, spoke to the microphones of metaratings.ruspeaking of the possibility that his client may leave Capital: “During the transfer window there are several options and interpretations. Now we can only say one thing: Eldor is a Roma player. Everything else is just speculation in the press. ” This is the first message launched by number 1 of the ProSports Management who then adds: “Could there be any changes? I wouldn’t exclude anything here.”
July 26 – 5:39 pm
