Kahor Muminov, agent of Eldor Shomurodov, spoke to the microphones of metaratings.ruspeaking of the possibility that his client may leave Capital: “During the transfer window there are several options and interpretations. Now we can only say one thing: Eldor is a Roma player. Everything else is just speculation in the press. ” This is the first message launched by number 1 of the ProSports Management who then adds: “Could there be any changes? I wouldn’t exclude anything here.”