At 67, Mumia Abu-Jamal’s state of health is most worrying. In recent hours, many relatives of the African-American journalist, in detention for forty years, warn of a serious heart failure and edema that required surgery. This allowed the excess fluid that had entered his lungs to be evacuated. You have to get “His release”, pleads his personal doctor, Doctor Ricardo Alvarez, who testifies to a violent physical degradation: gaping wounds, skin rashes, lesions … “It’s a matter of life and or death”, explain the support groups in the United States and France. Because this tireless activist for civil rights, who was hospitalized for four days at the beginning of the month for having tested positive for Covid-19, appears particularly weakened.

International mobilization remains one of the rare means to free Mumia. In 2011, this solidarity had made it possible to avoid a lethal injection to detainee AM8335, who had seen his sentence commuted to a life sentence, without the possibility of parole. Faced with the risks weighing on him (heart failure, Covid-19, breathing difficulties and organic skin failure), his retention in the infirmary of the prison of Mahanoy (Pennsylvania) and not in the hospital gives rise to fear of the worst. Calls to challenge the political and prison authorities (Governor Tom Wolf, prosecutor Larry Krasner and Secretary of State John Wetzel) to have Mumia released continue to grow.