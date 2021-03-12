The two victories in a row, the first time this year, against Gipuzkoa and Betis, make Bilbao Basket see life differently. Although he has not definitively fixed anything, he is beginning to see that he is taking small steps towards salvation. For example, he has come out of the relegation zone, which is a relief, a symbolic respite. Sunday closes a trilogy against direct rivals in the visit to Estudiantes, already without so many urgencies, without the demands that it could be if it does not tie the two preceding matches. Well, in reality, the collegiate team could not be called a direct rival because it has a perimeter that many teams that aspire to the playoff already want it for themselves. Barea has arrived, a true NBA champion with the Mavericks and who was tested by Madrid, and they count Avramovic, Robertson, Jackson, Gentile … crazy. “They have dynamite on the outside,” says Mumbrú.

The entire Biscayan squad, including Rigo, will go to Madrid by bus to make a group. Rousselle will be on the list again and it is normal for the discard to be Zyskowski again. “They have bet on Jota Cuspinera, a coach who has brought them a lot of defensive consistency and greater clarity in attack. They have players on the outside who can score in any position and at any time. Inside they have a scorer like Brown along with Arteaga and Delgado, with a lot of activity and who put good blocks. It is a balanced team and it will be necessary to be well in defense “, alerts the Bilbao Basket coach.

The current streak has brought “confidence and joy.” But there is Mumbrú so that all this does not lead to excessive euphoria. “We can’t topple now like we didn’t topple before. When you win, you notice more joy for winning, but we have never lost confidence. If not, it would have been impossible to go back and compete. But it is clear that there is more joy because when you win you are happier. Work remains the same since the start of the season. When you are a humble team, any fissure can hurt you “, reflects andl RETAbet technician.

The team has between eyebrows that match of the first round against Estu, lost due to two details, two free throws missed by Zyskowski and a pat from Arteaga. “We were able to win and we fell by one point. But they have changed the face a lot,” explains Mumbrú, who now has Jenkins as an offensive dagger, although he always emphasizes the value of making a group. “Having a player like John is key. To what extent is it like this that they have Gentile, Barea, Avramovic, Robertson … Jenkins played a great game against Betis, especially in important moments, and it’s good to have a player like that, but the important thing is to build on the team. Sometimes there will be one that is good, other times it will be someone else. You have to take advantage of the one who has confidence. “