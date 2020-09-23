Mumbai has been raining continuously since late Tuesday night. Waterlogging has taken place at various places. The drivers have been stranded for many hours due to the overflowing water in the roads. Due to heavy rains, water was flooded at Sion railway station in Mumbai. Alam is that passengers are stuck at the railway station itself. Passengers are also facing a lot of trouble due to the filling of water in the tracks. Trains are unable to arrive and passengers are stuck waiting for trains. Local train and bus services were stopped in view of deteriorating conditions due to rain. It has become difficult for people to get out of the houses due to the rain water filling the streets. The Goregaon area of Mumbai received heavy rainfall, causing heavy waterlogging at various places. Along with this, there was waterlogging on the railway tracks and roads and due to which local train and bus services were disrupted. The King Circle area is also in bad shape.
23 Sep 2020, 8:19 AM IST
.
Leave a Reply