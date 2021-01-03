Today was a big relief for the Maharashtra capital Mumbai amidst Corona virus infection. There have been only three deaths due to Corona virus infection in Mumbai on Sunday, which is much less than in the previous months and days. The commissioner of BMC said on Sunday that this is the first time since March 2020 in the city that there have been only three deaths in a day.

He said 581 new cases of corona virus were reported in Mumbai, while 697 were cured or discharged from hospital. BMC Commissioner said that behind all this is the result of hard work of Maharashtra Government and Municipal Corporation. He said that I congratulate the citizens of Mumbai for their cooperation and support. Hats off to the media for creating positive awareness as well as all the doctors and frontline activists.

Let us know that after the arrival of 3282 new cases of Corona virus infection in Maharashtra on Sunday, the total number of infected people increased to 1942136. The health department gave this information. The department said that after the death of 35 more patients from this epidemic in the same period, the number of dead in the state has increased to 49666. The department said in a statement that after 2064 more people have been discharged from the hospital, the total number of people who have been cured in the state has reached 1836999.