The Mumbai sessions court sentenced underworld don Chhota Rajan to two years in the 26 crore extortion case. The court has also sentenced three other people along with Chhota Rajan in the extortion case. Please tell that Chhota Rajan is accused of threatening Panvel’s builder Nandu Wajekar and seeking recovery of 26 crores.

The case is of 2015. In 2015, Nandu Wajekar bought a land in Pune for which it was decided to pay Rs 2 crore as commission to agent Parmanand Thakkar. Thakkar wanted more money but Wajekar refused it. It is said that Thakkar then approached Chhota Rajan. Thakkar is currently absconding.

Threatened to kill builder

After this, Chhota Rajan sent some of his people to office and started threatening. He demanded an amount of 26 crores directly from Vajekar instead of two crores and also threatened to kill Vajekar.

Punishment in third case in Mumbai

Chhota Rajan himself called twice for ransom from the builder. Let us tell you that this is the third case in Mumbai in which Chhota Rajan is sentenced. Apart from this, Chhota Rajan has also been convicted in the fake passport case in Delhi.