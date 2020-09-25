Highlights: Corona has made a lot of trouble now even more money will have to be paid on toll plazas

Increased rates will be applicable from October

There has been an increase from five rupees to 25 rupees, this increase has been done according to the size of the vehicles

Every three years, five toll points in Mumbai have to be increased



Already, people in Mumbai were troubled by the corona, due to the corona, the financial condition of the people was already distressing. Thereafter, the toll tax rates in Mumbai have also been increased. From next October 1, five toll points in Mumbai will be increased from 5 to 25 rupees. This toll tax hike is sure to put an extra burden on the pockets of Mumbaikars.

New rates will be applicable on Mumbai five toll points

The MEP company has tolls at the entrance of Mumbai’s Mulund, Vashi, Dahisar, Airoli and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. The money is to be recovered from these toll points for 25 years from 2002 to 2027 to recover the expenses incurred during the construction of 55 flyovers in the city. As per the agreement between MEP company and MSRDC, toll tax should be increased every 3 years. This increase is being done according to the same agreement.

These will be the new toll tax rates

According to the new rates, toll tax has been increased by Rs 5 for small vehicles. Therefore, the toll incurred so far at Rs 35 per vehicle will now be Rs 40 per vehicle. While for medium size vehicles, there has been an increase of Rs 10. Now this toll tax will be 65 rupees. For the same truck and bus, the toll tax has been increased by 25 rupees, according to which now the toll tax will have to be paid instead of 105 rupees 130. Apart from this, vehicle drivers will have to pay an additional burden of Rs 25 on toll vehicles. At the same time, the monthly pass issued to the drivers has also been increased from 1400 to 1500 rupees.