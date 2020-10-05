Mumbai: A major negligence of BMC has come to light in Mumbai. In Asulfa area of ​​Ghatkopar, the sensation spread late on Saturday evening after a 32-year-old woman named Sheetal Bhanushali fell into the drain. After 33 hours, the body of the woman was found on the sea shore of Hajiali, about 25 km from Asulfa. Husband Jitesh is shocked by the death of 32-year-old Sheetal and the mother’s shadow has been snatched from the head of two young children.

The incident took place around 7 pm on 3 October. A 32-year-old woman named Sheetal Bhanushali went to grind flour from a mill near the house. At the same time, heavy torrential rains started. 1 to 2 feet of water was also filled in the area. The last call on the woman’s phone came from the son, in which Sheetal had told the son that due to the heavy rains stayed in the shop, he will come home as soon as he stops. But when Sheetal did not return home, the woman’s family and neighbors kept searching for her throughout the night and till 10 am the next day.

Due to the fall of the flour bag near the drain, all the fears were raised that the female lid might have fallen in the open drain. Based on this information, the team of BMC, Fire Brigade and Disaster were engaged in finding the woman in different ways in the drain but there was no success for a long time. The people of the area are angry due to the woman’s body being found. People do not believe that a woman fell into a drain in a main hall and the body was found 33 hours later at 4 am on Monday morning, 25 km from the spot, on the sea shore of Hajial.

Chandivali Assembly Speaker Mahendra Bhanushali of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena said, ‘This BMC corruption took the life of a 32-year-old woman and took away the shadow of a mother from the head of 2 children. Plastic covers have been installed to cover the drains, which erupt due to heavy rain or water. Flooding in the area did not show open sewer and this incident happened. A case of culpable homicide should be registered against BMC officers responsible for negligence.

Outraged by this incident, local leaders and political party activists launched an all-party movement against the Mumbai Municipality. Youth Congress leader Chandresh Dubey, who was involved in the movement, said that BMC is responsible for this death and action should be taken against those who are negligent by fixing its accountability.