With the completion of 80 percent tunneling work, MMRCL has started preparing for the underground metro coach movement in Mumbai. Tunnel preparation using Netam technique for Cicer cross-over required for coach movement has been completed. The 227 meter long tunnel at Sahara Road station is ready in 498 days.Cicer cross over (SCO) is a special type of track, which facilitates the movement of train from up line to down line and vice versa. It is possible to bring the coach to any part of the metro station, including the stabling line, workshop line, besides moving the metro coach back and forth through the cicer cross over.

Construction of Metro-3 Corridor between Colaba-Bandra-Seepage is underway. About 60 percent of the construction work on the entire route has been completed. About 80 percent of the tunnel has been built on the 33.5 km long route.

Manual tunnel

Underground route is being prepared with 17 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) on the entire route of the corridor. Tunnels are being prepared manually in some important places on the route. The 227-meter-long tunnel for the Cicer cross over at Sahar Road station is built using manual methods (Netam technique).

According to an MMRCL official, horseshoe-shaped tunnels are made in the Netam technique. A small part of it is excavated and covered. Then further digging is done. At the time of manual excavation there is no information about the position 5 meters ahead of the ground. Therefore, utmost care is being taken during excavation.

Joined tracks

Special low-vibration tracks have been called from Japan for the underground metro. The first batch of the track has moved from Japan to Mumbai. The work of laying and connecting the track has been started.