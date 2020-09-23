Railway line also submerged

Heavy rains in Mumbai have once again increased the hardships of the people. The heavy rains on Wednesday have broken the record of the last two decades here. The pace of Mumbai has come to a standstill amid the rainy conditions. The big thing is that from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, the city of Mumbai received about 270 mm of rain. According to the department, in the last 24 hours, there has been 304 mm of rain in Navi Mumbai, 301.7 mm in Nerul, 185 mm in Sanpada, 179.5 mm in Vashi and 136.9 mm in Ghansoli.In the last 24 hours, this rain in Mumbai has increased the trouble of common people in the Corona period. This is the second time in the last 26 years in the month of September, when such a huge rainfall has been reported. The last 24 hours of rain in Mumbai city has created a situation of heavy water logging in all areas. According to local officials, heavy rains have occurred in all parts of Mumbai from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. The BMC has informed about the closure of all the offices apart from necessary facilities due to heavy rains.

Service of the best stopped in the waterway on the road

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in all parts of Mumbai in the next few hours. 30 buses of BEST have been stuck in the water logging due to rain. Efforts are being made to fix about 23 of these buses. Apart from this, mechanics have not reached the remaining places due to water logging. Due to rain, Central Railway has suspended train service between Thane to CST station. Also, train services on the Harbor line between CST to Vashi have also been affected.



Meteorological Department issued alert

The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert expressing the possibility of rain in the areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. Apart from this, Orange alert has been issued in Palghar district on Wednesday. Earlier, the Meteorological Department had issued a rainfall alert in a total of 15 districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane. On 22 October, a red alert was issued by the department for rain in Mumbai. In addition, fishermen were advised not to venture into the deep sea.