Many local trains canceled in Mumbai due to rain Suburban train service suspended due to heavy rains and water logging between Churchgate-Andheri. Rail service between Chhatrapati Shivaji station to Thane also suspended. Suburban local services between Andheri and Virar continue as usual as per Western Railway PRO.

Water poured on the roads, passengers stranded Due to heavy rains, there was heavy waterlogging in the King Circle area. Passengers from a bus stuck in water, holding each other’s hand and going through the water.

Water is water, there is a disturbance in Goregaon area The Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai received heavy rainfall, causing heavy waterlogging at various places. It has become difficult for people to get out of the houses due to the rain water filling the streets.

Pond becomes Sion railway station, water up to platform Passengers were trapped at the Sion railway station due to heavy rains in Mumbai, due to the continuous rain, the situation got so bad that water reached the platform, due to which people had to face a lot of trouble.

Life disrupted in Dadar, Matunga, Lower Parel Roads from Grant Road to Charni Road, Lower Parel to Prabhadevi, Dadar to Matunga, Matunga to Mahim were affected by rain water. Life became disturbed.

Drivers were taken to safer places The drivers were stranded for several hours due to heavy water filling in the roads. Police, with the help of local people, evacuated the stranded drivers to the safe place. According to the meteorological forecast, the sky will be cloudy in Mumbai on Wednesday and there is also a possibility of heavy rain.

Life has been affected again due to Mumbai Rain. The drivers remained stranded for several hours due to water logging on the roads. Passengers had to wait for the train for a long time due to the water filling the tracks. Local train and bus services were stopped in view of deteriorating conditions due to rain.