The country’s financial capital Mumbai suddenly faced a big problem. In fact, on the first working day of the week, Tata Incoming Electric Supply, which supplies electricity to the city, came to a standstill. Many areas of its city were submerged in darkness and suburban train service was also affected.

Tata, Adani Power told, when will electricity come

Meanwhile, Tata and Adani, the electricity supply companies in the city, have said that they are working on a war footing to supply electricity to the city and soon things will return to normal in the city.

Bijli Gul LIVE in Mumbai: Local stalled, millions stranded, hearing stopped in High Court

Know where Mumbai stopped

Local train service stalled

The suburban train service known as the city has come to a complete standstill. The local train has completely stopped at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Travelers here are stranded since 10 am.



Hearing halted in High Court

The Bombay High Court has also been affected by lightning and hearing has been affected here. Please tell that today is the first day of the week and many big cases were to be heard on this day.



BMC said – Supply will take some time

BMC said that it will take at least 45 minutes to 1 hour to start power supply. Both companies are engaged in efforts on a war footing to start supplies.



Electricity fail due to grid failure, local train also stopped, millions stranded



Big hit on local train from Churchgate to Vasai

Western line railway has also been affected due to power grid failure especially train service from Churchgate to Vasai is closed but some trains are being run between Vasai to Borivali due to power facility in Vasai and Virar area. is.

– Adani Electricity tweeted and said that due to the failure of the power grid, electricity has failed in many areas of Mumbai. AIML is currently providing 385 MW of power to Mumbai by another grid. Our team is working to restart power supply in the affected areas. We apologize for the inconvenience.

There is no electricity coming anywhere in South, Central and North Mumbai. Even in Thane and Navi Mumbai, its impact is being seen. Here too, electricity is not coming in many areas.

Meanwhile, electricity service has been restored in parts of Thane. Please tell that there was a sudden power cut in this entire area too.

There has been no hindrance in the functioning of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and NSE. BSE said that this morning the listing ceremony for Mazgaon Shipbuilders was successfully completed.

The power backup facility in Kovid hospitals has not been affected there. It is being told that it may take more than 2 hours for the power supply to be fully restored.