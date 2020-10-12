Mumbai: The pace of the country’s financial capital came to a standstill today when the power of the entire Mayanagari was blown out due to the failure of the local grid. Local service came to a standstill due to power failure, traffic signal stopped working. Power backup had to be activated in hospitals. The Energy Minister of Maharashtra called it a technical problem and said that it would improve in one to two hours.

In which areas did the lights go off?

Electricity was shut down in several areas of Mumbai in Goregaon, Kandivali, Malad, Borivali, Vile Parle, Mahim, Mahalaxmi, Dadar, Lalbagh, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Mulund and Vikhroli. According to the information, 50-60% of Mumbai had no electricity. BEST, a power supply company in Mumbai Township, has said that the grid has failed due to the power supply plant. There was lightning in eastern, western, suburbs and parts of Thane in Mumbai.

City slows down, power failure on first day of week

After more than two hours, electricity was started in some areas. This hour’s power cut put the brakes on the never-stopping Mumbai city. Due to the Corona era, this wound of power crisis became canker. Being the first working day of the week, the power crisis became a headache for the people. The functioning of the High Court came to a standstill due to the loss of electricity. Online hearings also stopped.

Electricity crisis breaks lifeline local service

The power crisis in Mumbai put a brake on the local train service called the lifeline of the city. Currently, Mumbai is running only for employees working in emergency services. There were sudden breaks in the local running on the three lines of Mumbai. Due to lack of proper information to the people at the station, they also faced trouble. The local service closed at around 10 in the morning at 12.48 am, the first local train from Andheri to Virar ran.

Dark shadow in homes, work stopped in offices as well

Due to the power crisis, people had to face a lot of problem even in the residential areas. Suddenly there was darkness in the houses. People also had to face heat and humidity due to electricity. Along with this, the functioning of offices, petrol pumps, bank were also affected. Due to the power loss, even the small jobs at the local level were affected. Tea shops, restaurants, cake shops, all such establishments were affected.

Dark in hospitals, power backup came to kovid hospital

There was a serious crisis in front of hospitals due to sudden power failure in the Corona period. A 6-hour power back-up was already arranged in all the Kovid hospitals in Mumbai. This power backup has been started. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that if the situation is not normal even after the power backup is over, then we will give power backup with the help of diesel. Kovid hospitals have been told that they can contact BMC for diesel. Other hospitals have also gone to contact Disaster Controller for diesel.

Work stopped in High Court, online hearing halted

The power crisis in Mumbai has also affected the hearing in Bombay High Court. Hearing has stopped online hearing. At present, the situation is waiting to be normalized, if the situation is not normal soon, then today’s cases can be given next date. At the same time, functioning at the airport is completely normal.

Long lines at petrol pump, waiting for two hours

The power crisis also affected the petrol pump of the city. Talking to ABP News, a delivery boy of Swiggy told that I had left with two parcels an hour ago. If I run out of petrol in the car, I will get it done But there was no light at the petrol pump. You can get 300-400 rupees every day, today they might not even get them. At the same time, another person told that I am waiting at this petrol pump for two hours, to go to work.

University exams canceled, now to be on sunday

Mumbai’s power crisis also affected the examinations. Today’s undergraduate and post graduate examinations have been canceled. All these exams have now been postponed till next Sunday i.e. October 18. There is no change in the timing of examinations. This information was given by Dr. Hemlata Bagla, University Cluster Head.

Chief Minister gave orders for investigation, spoke to the power minister

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry regarding the power crisis. With this, Bahi Thackeray has spoken to the Energy Minister Nitin Raut on the phone. He has instructed Minister Raut to restore the electricity service as soon as possible. Earlier, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that due to technical flaws, there has been a power failure in Mumbai. No one can be held responsible for this immediately. It will take about an hour to fully restore power in Mumbai.

BMC issued helpline number for emergency

The BAMI has issued helpline numbers for the emergency situation of Mumbaikars amidst power crisis. If you are caught in an emergency, you can call 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403. Maharashtra’s power minister said that it may take two hours for the situation to return to normal.

