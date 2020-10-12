Restoration has resumed in large parts of Mumbai on Monday morning after the power supply came to a standstill due to technical disturbances. Power supply has been restored to all essential services in Mumbai, Kalyan, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai, while power supply for other non-essential services will also be started soon.

At the same time, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting to take stock of the power supply stagnation. Energy Minister Nitin Raut will attend the meeting along with other officials. Chief Minister Thackeray spoke to Energy Minister Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner. He ordered to normalize the situation as soon as possible.

Nitin Raut had said that work is going on to fix the Mumbai-Thane-Kalyan power failure. Due to the Kalwa-Padgha Transitional Line Trip, the power of Thane-Palghar, New Mumbai went down. Similarly, the power of Mumbai-police station and Mumbai suburban city also went down. It will be fixed in an hour. After the restoration of electricity service, we will investigate why this happened?

Power supply to all essential services in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Kalyan, Thane, Palghar & New Mumbai have been restored. Non essential services will also be restored shortly. – Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020

Explain that the exact reason for the power loss has not been known yet, but Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) tweeted that this happened due to a disturbance in the power supply from Tata Power. The disaster control room operated by the civic body said that this happened due to a disturbance in power supply by Tata Power in Kalwa, a suburban area of ​​the city, and it would take up to an hour for the electricity to arrive.

On the other hand, Western Railway said, “Train services between Churchgate and Borivali were halted at around 10 am due to disruptions in the grid of the Tata Power Company. Services resumed as soon as the power supply was restored. “Central Railway officials have cited the grid fault as the reason for train services being disrupted.”