Mumbai: On October 12 in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, electricity was lost due to local grid failure. There was an outcry all around due to the power failure. Now in this case, Maharashtra’s Power Minister Nitin Raut has given a big statement. Nitin Raut has tweeted that the possibility of any conspiracy in this case cannot be denied.

What Nitin Raut has tweeted

Nitin Raut has tweeted in Marathi saying, “The possibility of any conspiracy behind the complete power failure in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane on Monday, 12.10.20 cannot be ruled out.” Earlier Nitin Raut said It was due to technical fault that there was a power failure in Mumbai. No one can be held responsible for this immediately.

Monday, 12.10.20 Rosie Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane Yethil Sampoorna Vees Puravatha fragmented Honyamage ambulatory power – Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 13, 2020

In which areas the lights went on

Please tell that in many areas of Mumbai Goregaon, Kandivali, Malad, Borivali, Vile Parle, Mahim, Mahalaxmi, Dadar, Lalbagh, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Mulund and Vikhroli were shut down. According to the information, 50-60% of Mumbai had no electricity.

This power cut put the brakes on the never-ending Mumbai city. Due to the Corona era, this wound of power crisis became canker. Being the first working day of the week, the power crisis became a headache for the people. The functioning of the High Court came to a standstill due to the loss of electricity. Online hearings also stopped. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered an inquiry regarding the power crisis.

