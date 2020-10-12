Electricity has failed due to power grid failure in the country’s financial capital Mumbai. Due to the power failure, the local train service has also been affected. Local service has been stopped on all three lines. In many areas of Mumbai, electricity is also closed in many areas of Goregaon, Andheri, Sayan, Prabhadevi and Thane. According to the information, 50-60% of Mumbai has no electricity.

The grid that has failed is in Kalwa area of ​​Thane, Mumbai, the grid has failed during the repair. Tata Power, a power supply company in Mumbai, has issued a statement expressing regret. Tata Power said in a statement, “The grid has been closed between Churchgate and Borivali due to failure. It will be fixed soon. Customers are requested to cooperate.

A sudden power shutdown has created conditions like chaos in Mumbai. According to the information, the traffic signals of Mumbai are not working. All the signals of the local rail service have also stopped. The train which was standing there Passengers are getting restless due to not getting the correct information. The situation has become worrying even in hospitals without power backup.

There is no electricity in Mumbai metropolitan region due to multiple tripping in power supply from Kalwa to Padghe near Thane. 380 MW power has been interrupted. It may take more than two to two and a half hours to restore power completely.

