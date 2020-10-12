Power supply came to a standstill on Monday morning due to technical disturbances in a large part of the country’s financial capital Mumbai. Due to grid failure in Thane, Raigad and Palghar of Mumbai and Mumbai metropolis, the impact of power failure was seen on people’s daily life. However, now power has been restored in some areas including Navi Mumbai. According to the information, power has been restored in Navi Mumbai, West Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and CST area.

Due to the power failure, the Mumbai-Central Railway and Western Railway were affected. A large number of passengers were caught in these trains. Passengers got off at many places and started going towards the nearby suburban railway station. However, now train service has started from Kurla station. Power has also come to Bandra station. The train is coming from CST station to Kurla station. Due to the power failure, the local train called the lifeline of Mumbai was also stalled.

Where are the lights still

Central Railway CPRO said, trains resumed between CSMT-Panvel on the Harbor Line. But efforts are being made to restart trains between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Karjat. We have rescheduled long distance trains from Mumbai. Incoming trains are regulated at the interchange points.

Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut said, “There was a power failure due to load on a grid.” Engineers are working soon, power will be restored completely. No one can be held responsible for this immediately. It will take about an hour to fully restore power in Mumbai.

BSE, NSE does not affect the functioning of electricity

Due to the power failure in a large part of Mumbai, the functioning of stock markets BSE and National Stock Exchange is going on in a normal manner. A BSE spokesperson said, “Electricity has not disappeared in South Mumbai. The functioning of the exchange is normal.”

The National Stock Exchange also said that its functioning is going on normally. Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) tweeted that the power supply has been disrupted due to failure of Tata’s power supply. Apart from the best in the public sector, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply electricity to the city.

