Mumbai: Mumbai Police is now seen in active mode on charges of rape by actress Payal Ghosh on filmmaker and director Anurag Kashyap. Amid allegations of laxity in the case, now the Mumbai Police is going to call Anurag Kashyap at the police station to record his statement this week. However, Anurag Kashyap, through his lawyer, has completely rejected the allegations of rape made by Payal Ghosh and is baseless. At the same time, in the Payal Ghosh case, there has been a demand for the arrest of Anurag Kashyap as soon as possible. In this connection, Payal Ghosh met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today.

Payal Ghosh was accompanied by RPI chief Ramdas Athawale and his lawyer Nitin Satpute. In a half-hour meeting with the governor, Payal asked Bhagat Singh Koshiyari for the early arrest of Anurag Kashyap and his security.

Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale, who appeared for Payal’s help, demanded the governor to give full justice to Payal. While talking to ABP News, Ramdas Athawale questioned the role of the film industry and called the Bollywood industry a ‘black’ industry. Ramdas Athawale said that today the film industry has turned black. First the drugs case and then the #Metoo case. In this way, this industry is infamous.

Athawale did not stop. He also questioned the silence of Anurag Kashyap and asked why Anurag has not come before the media till now. If they were not wrong, they would have put their side before the media or they would have put it through their lawyer, but they (Anurag) have done something wrong, so they are not coming forward.

On the question arising on the role of Mumbai Police, Ramdas Athawale said that we have met the Mumbai Police and the officers investigating the case. The police has given me complete assurance that we will investigate this matter seriously. If this does not happen then we will agitate in Mumbai after a week. On the 1st, I will also meet Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and demand him to get justice to Payal Ghosh as soon as possible.

However, till now, Payal has been questioning the role of Mumbai Police against not taking any action on behalf of Mumbai Police against Anurag Kashyap. Seeing this, Mumbai Police has issued summons to Anurag Kashyap, but the date on which the inquiry will be done this week has not been decided yet. However, how do Mumbai Police take action in the Payal Ghosh case in the coming time? Does Anurag arrest rape cases? It will be important to see.

