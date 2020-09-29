Mumbai police will soon send summons to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap for questioning. Anurag Kashyap has been accused of rape by an actress. The fight of the actress who filed the rape case will now be fought by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. For this, Athawale is going to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later this afternoon. Athawale has demanded the Mumbai Police arrest the director.

Athawale said, “Mumbai police arrest Anurag Kashyap, otherwise we will sit on a dharna soon.” The actress thanked her on social media after getting the support of the minister.

FIR lodged against Anurag Kashyap

The actress lodged an FIR against the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at the Vasorva police station last week. The charges against Kashyap in the FIR include rape, wrongful restraint and insulting the woman. It is alleged that he was sexually assaulted in 2014. However, Anurag has denied the allegations leveled against him.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections including U / S 376 (1), 354, 341, 342 under IPC for misdemeanor, misdemeanor, wrongful intent to stop and insult the woman.

Let me tell you that Anurag Kashyap has done two marriages. She first married Aarti Bajaj in 1997. But the relationship of both could not last long and in 2009, both of them decided to separate from each other. Anurag and Aarti also have a daughter. After separating from Aarti, Anurag married actress Kalki Koechlin for a second marriage. But even this marriage could not go on and in 2015, the two separated.

read this also-

Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut clashed with each other about Shaheed Bhagat Singh, know what they said to each other?

Drugs case: Kshitij Prasad ordered ‘Ganja’ dozens of times in three months, sent by court till 3 October