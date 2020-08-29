In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Riya Chakraborty is the most talked about person. Riya Chakraborty is the main accused in the case and is being tightened by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau simultaneously. Riya Chakraborty is currently being questioned by the CBI in the Sushant case and Riya has been going to the DRDO guest house for questioning for the last two days.

There is a lot of anger in the public against Riya Chakraborty and her people are not only talking about her constantly but also chasing her family. In view of this, the Mumbai Police has decided that it will provide security to Riya Chakraborty. A Mumbai Police official has said that the police will provide security to him during his journey from Riya’s house to DRDO guest house. The CBI team is interrogating the DRDO guest house itself.

Before Riya, let the CBI team have made long inquiries from Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj, House Help Keshav, Staff Deepesh Sawant, Flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CA, Accountant, Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Along with this, it is believed that the Narcotics Control Bureau may soon make a long inquiry with Riya in the case of drug dealing.