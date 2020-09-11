Kangna Ranaut again on Shiv Sena, also raised questions on Sonia Gandhi’s silence

The drug case will be investigated against actress Kangana Ranaut. The Maharashtra government has entrusted the investigation to the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police has received an official letter from the Maharashtra government to investigate the matter. Please tell that Shisvena leader and MLA Pratap Sarnaik had complained to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh about the matter, after which the government had asked to investigate.The matter has been handed over to the Mumbai Police. They will form the basis for the old interview of actor study about Kangana in the case of drugs. Study Suman claimed in her interview that Kangana Ranaut had to take drugs and force them too.

‘Please do not add me in this matter’

Studying Suman, son of film artist Shekhar Suman, released a video of himself saying, ‘I am very disturbed since yesterday because my name is being linked to such a case. About which I gave an interview in 2016. Please do not add me to this matter, I request all of you to fold my hand. I had said what I had to say, in the year 2016 after which me and my family had to face a lot of trouble on the National TV Channel. Now I have forgotten that, and have moved forward in my life. So please don’t take me to my dark past now because I have gone through many difficulties. ‘

‘I have no relationship with Kangana’

Study Suman further said, ‘After much struggle of my 12-year career, today I am getting the love of people for my work, with which I want to move forward. As far as Kangana is concerned, I do not have any relationship with Kangana nor will I have any kind of relationship. But we both have a fight and that is Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. So please do not wander here and fight for Sushant.

Kangna and Shiv Sena dispute started from here

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ (PoK), his remark went to the Shiv Sena leading the coalition government in Maharashtra. Subsequently, a verbal war between Kangana and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has erupted.