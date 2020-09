Maharashtra government has taken a big action against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that an investigation has been ordered against the Mumbai Police Act in the drugs case. By: ABP News | 08 Sep 2020 02:00 PM (IST)

Maharashtra government has taken a big action against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that an investigation has been ordered against the Mumbai Police Act in the drugs case. It is being said that actor study Suman had said during a statement that Kangana Ranaut used to take drugs.