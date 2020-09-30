The filmmaker has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in the sexual harassment case. He was charged with serious charges including rape by the Bollywood actress. It is being told that Anurag is to reach Versova police station in Mumbai on Thursday.

Police has called Anurag on Thursday

According to ANI’s tweet, Mumbai Police has called Director Anurag Kashyap to Versova Police Station on Thursday. He is accused of sexual harassment of actress. Anurag is to arrive at 11 o’clock.

Actress had released the video and charged

Recently, the actress released the video and made sensational allegations against Anurag Kashyap. He told that Anurag and his friendship happened on Facebook. She then met Anurag. The actress told that on the third meeting, Anurag called her home and tried to force her there.

Actress has met the Governor

The actress had filed a case against Anurag under serious sections. The actress was constantly demanding Anurag’s arrest. At the same time, he had also threatened his life. In this connection, she also met the Governor of Maharashtra along with Ramdas Athawale.