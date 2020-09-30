Mumbai Police has issued summons to director Anurag Kashyap for sexual exploitation and abuse from a Bollywood actress. Anurag Kashyap has been called tomorrow i.e. at 11 am on Thursday. Actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation.

According to the information received, the Mumbai police has called the filmmaker for questioning at Versova police station at 11 am tomorrow. For this, the Mumbai Police has also issued summons to Anurag. Let me tell you that Payal came a day ago with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Payal also appealed to the Governor for justice.

Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap (in file photo) asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh. pic.twitter.com/JLnlgO6Pzb – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

The idea of ​​sitting on a dharna in support of Payal

Earlier, Ramdas Athawale promised to support Payal and also said to give a dharna in his support. Athawale said, “Mumbai police arrest Anurag Kashyap, otherwise we will sit on a dharna soon.” The actress thanked her on social media after getting the support of the minister.

FIR lodged against Anurag Kashyap

The actress lodged an FIR against the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at the Vasorva police station last week. The charges against Kashyap in the FIR include rape, wrongful restraint and insulting the woman. It is alleged that he was sexually assaulted in 2014. However, Anurag has denied the allegations leveled against him.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections including U / S 376 (1), 354, 341, 342 under IPC for misdemeanor, misdemeanor, wrongful intent to stop and insult the woman.

