Mumbai Police have allegedly arrested U-Tuber and model Sahil Chaudhary and their father Mahendra Chaudhary from their residence in Faridabad Sector-19 on charges of copying Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray. It is alleged that Sahil Chaudhary has posted a video of the murder of actor Sushant Rajput on a Facebook page called Justice for Humanity. Someone in Mumbai filed a lawsuit against Sahil Chaudhary after watching this video.According to the Faridabad Police, he was not contacted by the Mumbai Police in this regard, nor did he have any information. Sahil Chaudhary does modeling in Mumbai and came to Faridabad in Lakadown. In the video, Sahil Chaudhary is saying that he has a government in Maharashtra and no one can spoil him. There are also objectionable things about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.

On Tuesday, when the media reached Sahil Chaudhary’s residence in Sector-19, he could not find any family member there. The lady tenant in the house refused to say anything, while the police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar said that he too has no information in this regard. Sahil Chaudhary’s brother Dheeraj Chaudhary also spoke on the phone, but refused to share any information.