Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been making sensational accusations on big names in the film industry. Kangana has been raising the issue of nepotism in Bollywood since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Meanwhile, now the commissioner of Mumbai Police has come on Kangana’s target. Kangana alleges that the police commissioner is promoting crime against her.

On Tuesday, Kangana, on her official Twitter account, wrote a fierce attack on the Mumbai police, saying that the police is in the worst situation till now. Kangana claimed that the Mumbai Police Commissioner was liking such derogatory social media posts which were written against people voicing justice for Sushant.

Kangana also tagged PM Narendra Modi, questioning his safety in his tweet. He wrote, ‘When the commissioners of Mumbai Police are threatening me in this way, to intimidate me and promote crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai? Who will be responsible for my safety? ‘

Let me tell you that before this, Kangana too, Kangana had spoken about the growing trend of drugs in the movie mafia and parties in Bollywood. After the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana claimed that drugs are used in the party in Bollywood and for this the Narcotics Control Bureau should put some big men in jail.