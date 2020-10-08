Mumbai: The commissioner of the Mumbai Police has uncovered the gang that molested TRP. Two people have been arrested in this regard and three channels including Republic TV are under investigation. So far this investigation is limited to Mumbai. Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that during investigation it has been found that some people who are involved in this racket are from outside Mumbai.

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police, which exposed the TRP gang, has arrested the owners of two Marathi channels for tampering with viewership ratings.

The Commissioner of Police said that the National News Channel (Republic TV) is also included in the TRP gang and those responsible for this will also be arrested whether it is director, promoter or any other employee of the channel. He said that bank accounts of these channels are also being investigated and those responsible for the TRP gang are being summoned for questioning by the police.

What is TRP?

The television rating point (TRP) shows which TV programs were watched the most. From this, the choice of audience and popularity of a channel is also revealed and on this basis companies advertise to TV channels.

Parambir Singh said, “BARC is an institution to measure TRP. They place barometers in different cities, about 30 thousand barometers have been installed in the country. About 10 thousand barometers have been installed in Mumbai. The task of installing the barometer was given to an institution named Hansa in Mumbai. During the investigation, it has been revealed that some old workers who were working with Hansa were sharing data from the television channel. He used to tell people whether you are at home or not, keep the channel on. Used to pay for this. Some people who are illiterate, English channels were used on their homes. ”

Parambir Singh said, “We have arrested the former worker of Hansa. Investigations were extended on this basis. Two people have been arrested and presented in court and have been sent to custody till 9 October. Looking for some of his companions. Some are in Mumbai and some are outside Mumbai. They used to pay according to the channel. 20 lakh rupees have been seized from the account of a person who has been caught and cash of eight lakh rupees has been recovered.

TRP’s rampant forgery surfaced: According to Mumbai Police, English channels watching illiterate