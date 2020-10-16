Mumbai Police’s Cyber ​​Cell has arrested Delhi lawyer Vibhor Anand for spreading fake theory involving Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian. According to Mumbai Mirror, Vibhor Anand had allegedly posted a video on YouTube linking the deaths of Sushant and Disha with Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray and state home minister Anil Deshmukh. After this, an FIR was registered in August.

Lawyer in police custody till 19 October

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, a police officer said, advocate Vibhor Anand was caught from his residence in Delhi and brought to Mumbai. He was produced in court and from where he has been sent to police custody till 19 October. Vibhor Anand has been booked on charges of defamation and other charges of the IT Act.

Arbaaz Khan also filed a case

Let us tell you that in September, Arbaaz Khan filed a defamation case against lawyer Vibhor Anand, social media user Sakshi Bhandari and other unknown people. In fact, some posts on social media claimed that Arbaaz Khan was also involved in the connection of the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant died on 14 June and Disha died on 8 June

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at Bandra Situation house in Mumbai. Earlier the Mumbai Police was handling this case but later the case was handed over to CBI. In this case, after the money laundering angle surfaced, the ED and the drugs angle also interfered after the NCB. At the same time, celebrity manager Disha Salian died on June 8 after falling from the building. The police had registered an accidental death case and started their investigation to rule out any possibility of foul play.