Mumbai: In Mumbai’s Kovid-19 centers, two videos of patients ‘doing garba’ are being seen extensively on social media. However, the Maharashtra government appealed to the people to organize blood donation camps and health camps during Navratri instead of organizing Dandiya.

In one of the viral videos, several patients of the Kovid-19 female ward are seen gargling on a film song, wearing masks, along with health workers wearing PPE kits. In this video clip, some female patients have also been seen watching the presentation. In another video, some male patients are seen gargling with health workers wearing PPE kits in ‘Nursing Station 15’. According to some posts on social media, these videos are of Kovid-19 Center of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Goregaon.

मरीज स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के साथ खुद ही जश्न मना रहे थे- बीएमसी आयुक्त

इस संबंध में बीएमसी आयुक्त इकबाल सिंह चहल ने मंगलवार को बताया कि गरबा प्रस्तुति वाला एक वीडियो बीएमसी के कोविड-19 केंद्र का है लेकिन केंद्र के डीन ने उन्हें बताया है कि उन्होंने इसका आयोजन नहीं किया था. चहल ने कहा कि केंद्र के डीन ने उन्हें यह भी बताया कि मरीज स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के साथ खुद ही जश्न मना रहे थे और वे प्रसन्न व अच्छा महसूस कर रहे थे.

सरकार ने महामारी को देखते हुए जनता से नवरात्रि और दशहरा का उत्सव सादगी से मनाने की अपील की

उन्होंने डीन के हवाले से कहा, ‘‘ऐसा करने में खुशी मिलने की वजह से केंद्र के डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें इसकी अनुमति दे दी.’’ मुंबई, देश में कोविड-19 से बुरी तरह प्रभावित शहरों में से एक है और अभी तक यहां संक्रमण के करीब 2.43 लाख मामले आ चुके हैं और 9,700 लोगों की मौत संक्रमण की वजह से हो चुकी है.

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने पिछले महीने लोगों से अपील की थी कि वे महामारी के मद्देनजर नवरात्रि और दशहरा का उत्सव सादगी से मनाएं.

