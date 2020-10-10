The issue of Maratha reservation in Maharashtra was hot. Anger is also increasing in Maratha society due to lack of reservation. On Friday, Mahesh Dongre, the coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha, declared that if the Maratha society did not get reservation, the ministers would not be allowed to move out of their house either.Dongre said that due to wavering role of the state government, Maratha reservation has been stayed from the Supreme Court. The battle of Maratha reservation, we are ready to fight and win even by giving up our lives, but if reservation is not provided, then the government will be very heavy. He said that the third festival of Maratha Front has started from Tuljapur on Friday. We are awakening the society for reservation.

Dongre said that 43 Maratha youths have died so far for Maratha reservation. How much more should the government know now. Whether it is the central government or the state government, we are not asking anyone for reservation. This is our right.