Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been declared the chief spokesperson by the party amid controversy with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Let me tell you that for the last few days, there is a fierce battle between Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut used abusive language for Kangana during a conversation with a TV channel. His explanation has also come on this.

According to media reports, Shiv Sena has appointed 10 other members as spokespersons besides Sanjay Raut. It includes Shiv Sena MPs Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Dheershil Mane, Maharashtra ministers Anil Parab, Uday Samant and Gulabrao Patil, MLAs Neelam Gore, Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu etc.

Where did the controversy start?

Explain that after the drugs angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana Ranaut claimed his connivance with the drugs in the industry. Kangana said that she wants to give a statement on this but she does not trust the Mumbai Police. They are scared of Mumbai Police. Not only this, Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The conversation between the two started after Kangana’s statement. Sanjay Raut gave a statement that if he is scared in Mumbai, he is requested not to come here. On this, Kangana made a statement, warning that she will come to Mumbai and show restraint if someone’s father has power.

Sanjay Raut abused and then cleaned up

After this, the debate between the two intensified and Sanjay Raut even used the abuse to Kangana. After the criticism, Sanjay Raut clarified his statement and said, ‘I was misinterpreted. Kangana is a little naughty, I have seen her statement etc. She often speaks like this. Kangana is a naughty girl. In my language I was trying to call him dishonest and to say that we use that word (haramkhor).

Raut’s statement on Kangana getting Y security

On the other hand, the security of Kangana Ranaut has been increased between the remarks made on Mumbai Police and the politics started on it. He has been given the security of Y Security from the Union Home Ministry. Sanjay Raut attacked the central government on this and said that an attempt has been made to spoil the image of Maharashtra.