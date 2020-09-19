Highlights: Life in Maharashtra has started picking up after the rising cases and unlocked corona

Life in Maharashtra has started picking up after the rising cases of Corona and unlocked. Several decisions have been taken to give speed to the country’s financial capital Mumbai. Now 10% of private and co-operative bank passengers in Mumbai have been allowed to travel in local.

Permit employees of the limit up to 10% of the total employees of cooperative and private banks approved by the state government to travel by special suburban services on the Mumbai suburban network, as per the request of the state government and permission granted by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India has gone. 10% of the employees selected will have to get QR code from Government of Maharashtra. During this time, entry into the stations through valid identity card will be available.

‘Open local for working people’

Meanwhile, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the railway minister and told that the lockdown has been lifted from the government. Now soon, local train services should also be started for the employed people. From the Vasai-Virar-Palghar campus, millions of employed people have to work hard to go to work in Mumbai every day.

MLA Thakur has written in his letter that due to the lockdown, the state of the economy is not well already and the general public has broken back. Despite this, people have to depend on buses or private transport to go by office by road in the day. Employment people are suffering financially, physically and mentally due to various problems such as traffic problems in the roads, poor roads, higher fares than the local service and time taken.