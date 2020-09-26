A human trial of the Oxford-developed Corona vaccine will be conducted at the government-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra’s capital. The Dean of KEM Hospital has informed about this. He said that the Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford University for the corona virus would be subjected to a human test on three persons at the hospital.Dean said that we screened 13 people for the vaccine trial. Three of these people will be trialled a Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca. In addition, another person will be given a placebo under standard testing procedures. Significantly, KEM is the first hospital in Mumbai, where a human trial of the corona vaccine will be done. The trial will begin on Saturday. It was reported that the vaccine has been made at the Serum Institute in Pune.

American company also started trial

Let us know that earlier the famous pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson claimed to start phase-3 trial of Corona virus vaccine. The company said that in the initial stage, the vaccine gave positive results. In Phase 3 trials the vaccine will be tried on 60,000 people. For this, 200 places have been selected in America and rest of the world. With this, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has become the tenth corona vaccine in the world to have reached the Phase 3 trial.

This is the fourth such vaccine in America. The company is developing this vaccine under ‘Not for Profit’. He said that if everything goes well, by the beginning of 2021 it will get emergency approval.